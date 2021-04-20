India will let all citizens over 18 have COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, as the health system creaked under the weight of record-high cases and the capital region of New Delhi ordered a lockdown. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russian scientists have found the Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. * Greece has suspended a planned rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccinations but does not expect that to impact its overall inoculation programme.

* Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country. * The European Union has exercised an option to acquire an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the two companies said.

AMERICAS * New U.S. cases fell 0.4% last week after rising for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

* Production of JNJ's vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. * The world can bring the pandemic under control in the coming months provided it distributes the necessary resources fairly, the head of the World Health Organization told a news briefing.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters. The government will also fund a production capacity boost for vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

* A recent surge in cases could see major parts of Japan slide back into states of emergency, while quarantine-free travel started between Australia and New Zealand for the first time in more than a year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of vaccine from Pfizer through 2022. * The South African government's compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand ($17.5 million) in the first year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received JNJ's vaccine in addition to those that led to a pause in its use.

* Spain will study the effects of mixing different coronavirus vaccines, government researchers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* An index of stocks across the world dipped, on track to end Monday with the largest daily drop in almost four weeks, after touching a record high and investors looking for earnings to justify the high valuations. * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19.

