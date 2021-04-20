Left Menu

Austria to funnel 651,000 COVID vaccine doses to Western Balkans from EU

Austria said it would serve as that mechanism's coordinator for the Western Balkans, and that this first distribution of doses may be followed by others. Serbia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, but the four other non-EU countries of the former Yugoslavia and Albania have had less success.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:30 IST
Austria to funnel 651,000 COVID vaccine doses to Western Balkans from EU

Austria said on Tuesday it plans to funnel 651,000 doses of BioNTech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to six countries of the Western Balkans by August as part of a European Union scheme to provide assistance to neighbouring countries and Africa. The European Commission outlined its plans for a vaccine- sharing mechanism in January. Austria said it would serve as that mechanism's coordinator for the Western Balkans, and that this first distribution of doses may be followed by others.

Serbia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, but the four other non-EU countries of the former Yugoslavia and Albania have had less success. In Bosnia, the shortage of vaccines has led to street protests. "With this initiative we are showing that we are not leaving the region behind," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference. His country, the successor state to an empire that once stretched deep into the Balkans, maintains close ties with countries in the region.

Austria has negotiated agreements between BioNTech and Pfizer and the recipient countries, its Foreign Ministry said. It will provide bridge financing of 11 million euros ($13 million), though the doses will be paid for from EU assistance funds for EU candidate and potential candidate countries. "There is absolutely no connection here to the provision of vaccines in Austria and in other (EU) member states," said Schallenberg, whose government faces growing public frustration with the slow pace of vaccinations.

"These doses are not from a national quota. These are vaccine doses that the EU explicitly secured from the beginning for the purpose of passing them on to partners." They will be distributed from early May according to which countries need them most, he said. Bosnia will get the biggest share with 214,000 doses, followed by Albania with 145,000 and North Macedonia with 119,000. Serbia is last with 36,000. ($1 = 0.8309 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodie...

Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar Orissa India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Fittr, one of the worlds largest community-first online health and fitness brands, announced the winner of its 12th edition of Transformation Challenge TC, Pankaj Mishra from Sambalpur, a small...

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files papers with Sebi for IPO

Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has filed a draft red herring prospectus DRHP with capital markets regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offering IPO.Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ABSLAMC, a mater...

UPDATE 1-China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decouplin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021