India reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259,170

India's daily COVID-19 cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 200,000 marks for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530, health ministry data showed.

