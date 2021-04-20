Thailand reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

Thailand reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:12 IST
Thailand reported 1,443 new coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday, as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has spread quickly across the country.
The new cases took the total number of infections to 45,185 with 108 deaths since the pandemic started early last year. A third of its total cases have been reported this month alone.
