Thailand reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

Thailand reported 1,443 new coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday, as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has spread quickly across the country.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 45,185 with 108 deaths since the pandemic started early last year. A third of its total cases have been reported this month alone.

Also Read: Thailand reports daily record 967 new coronavirus cases after new outbreak

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)