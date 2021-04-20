Left Menu

India reports over 2.5 lakh new COVID- 19 cases, 1,761 deaths

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:39 IST
A health workers take nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday. As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities. As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

