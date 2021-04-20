Left Menu

UK, mutant COVID-19 strains found in samples tested in U'khand

Two UK strains and a mutant strain of coronavirus were found in three samples which were sent for testing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi from Dehradun.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two UK strains and a mutant strain of coronavirus were found in three samples which were sent for testing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi from Dehradun. "Out of the three samples sent in March for testing NCDC Delhi, two UK strain and other mutant strain of coronavirus have been found. This virus spreads more than the normal virus," said Dr Deepak Juyal, VRDL lab of Doon Medical College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in all districts of Uttarakhand in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state reported 2,160 new cases, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,26,193. (ANI)

