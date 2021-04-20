Left Menu

Medical oxygen supply increased by nearly four times from February to April: Govt sources

The medical oxygen supply has been increased by nearly four times from 1,273 metric tonnes in a day in the last week of February to 4,739 metric tonnes in a day on April 17, government sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:31 IST
Medical oxygen supply increased by nearly four times from February to April: Govt sources
'Oxygen Express' train leaves for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The medical oxygen supply has been increased by nearly four times from 1,273 metric tonnes in a day in the last week of February to 4,739 metric tonnes in a day on April 17, government sources said on Tuesday. Amid concerns over the shortage of medical oxygen, as coronavirus cases grow across the country, the Central government has taken several steps to boost the supply of oxygen to hospitals.

Indian Railways will be running 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier informed that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation in public health facilities in all states.

The Health Ministry further informed that in addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, the states have requested Centre for more than 100 such additional plants which are also being sanctioned. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava had on Monday stated that oxygen utilisation has been more in the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seek timely admission to hospital: Goa CM to COVID-19 patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take viral infection symptoms seriously and seek timely medical help in a hospital, and assured that there is no shortage of medical fa...

Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the petition moved by the father of the child in a special sitting.Ac...

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021