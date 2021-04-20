Medical oxygen supply increased by nearly four times from February to April: Govt sources

The medical oxygen supply has been increased by nearly four times from 1,273 metric tonnes in a day in the last week of February to 4,739 metric tonnes in a day on April 17, government sources said on Tuesday. Amid concerns over the shortage of medical oxygen, as coronavirus cases grow across the country, the Central government has taken several steps to boost the supply of oxygen to hospitals.

Indian Railways will be running 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier informed that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation in public health facilities in all states.

The Health Ministry further informed that in addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, the states have requested Centre for more than 100 such additional plants which are also being sanctioned. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava had on Monday stated that oxygen utilisation has been more in the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

