Left Menu

Varsities should play crucial role in fight against corona, says TN Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:00 IST
Varsities should play crucial role in fight against corona, says TN Governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday discussed with Vice Chancellors of various state universities different aspects related to COVID-19, including creating awareness among the community and prevention.

Purohit, also Chancellor of 21 state universities, convened a virtual meeting of the heads of institutions and discussed methods of awareness creation among the community about the corona-appropriate behaviour, prevention of coronavirus and popularisation of vaccination among the society, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

During the meeting, the Governor asked the varsities to play a crucial role by utilising the vast potential of students to create an effective awareness about Corona in society.

Purohit ''insisted that compulsory wearing of masks, frequent washing and and sanitization of hands and maintaining social distance must be practiced in the fight against corona,'' it said.

The teaching community should educate the students online about the importance of practicing the corona appropriate behaviour.

The students in turn should take the message to their homes and their family members and finally the message should disseminate into the community at large and the society should successfully fight against the coronavirus, he said.

Meanwhile, Purohit visited a covid-19 vaccination centre at nearby Tiruvallur district.

During his visit to the Government Public Health Centre, Kanakammachatram, he discussed with the Collector P Ponniah and other officials about the measures taken in controlling the spread of the pandemic and awareness drive for Covid-19 vaccination among the public.

He also interacted with the public who have taken the Covid vaccine and advised them to tell the importance of inoculation to their relatives and friends, a release said.

The Governor appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to follow corona protocol, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and keep social distancing.

''He also requested people to come forward and take vaccination,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ramadan helps Egyptian women bakers make ends meet

For 58-year-old Nour al-Sabah Mohammed and her crew of bakers, business is brisk during the holy month of Ramadan.The women travel by train to Cairo to sell their home-baked bread, piled high on metal trays, as well as eggs, vegetables, and...

Chad leader Deby, key Western ally, killed in battle

Chads President Idriss Deby, who ruled his country for more than 30 years and was an important Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa, has been killed in a battle against rebels in the north.His son, Mahamat Idriss D...

Bengal's daily COVID-19 cases double in eight days, state records highest single-day spike of 9,819 new infections.

Bengals daily COVID-19 cases double in eight days, state records highest single-day spike of 9,819 new infections....

Reliance increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to COVID-hit states

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd has tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021