Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply problems outside India resolved

"At this point, UNICEF expects around 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from suppliers outside of India will be available for supply through the end of May to 80 countries." COVAX is also holding talks with New Delhi for SII to resume supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, UNICEF said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply problems outside India resolved
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Problems that have delayed AstraZeneca supplies to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility have been resolved, UNICEF told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it should receive 65 million doses by end-May from manufacturers outside India. The rollout of COVID vaccines has been disrupted by supply shortfalls in many countries, aggravated by a temporary hold on exports of the inoculation made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as the country battles to contain a surge in infections.

"The initial challenges related to release of vaccines due to ramping up a new supply chain and production across different continents have now been resolved," the U.N. agency responsible for distributing vaccines through the programme told Reuters in an email. "At this point, UNICEF expects around 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from suppliers outside of India will be available for supply through the end of May to 80 countries."

COVAX is also holding talks with New Delhi for SII to resume supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, UNICEF said. In addition to the 65 million doses expected from outside India, mostly made in South Korea, it also anticipates receiving 50 million doses next month from the SII compared with almost none this month.

COVAX had expected a total of more than 100 million doses from SII between February and May, excluding supplies for India, but has so far received only about 18.2 million. As India battles its biggest jump in coronavirus infections and opens up vaccinations to all its adults from next month, SII is unlikely to be able to restart major exports soon.

"While discussions on the resumption of SII deliveries continue, COVAX will continue to transmit vaccines from other delivery partners," such as Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca outside India, UNICEF said. "A number of shipments are currently being planned to ensure that all available supplies are put to use without delays following release from the manufacturers. Plans are also being laid to make up lost ground as soon as supply allows."

India this week approved an advance payment of about $400 million for SII, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, for it to expand its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by end-May from up to 70 million now. India has so far administered more than 127 million vaccine doses, 91% of those the SII-made AstraZeneca drug. The other vaccine in use is domestically developed Covaxin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to give legal sanctity to Teachers Transfer Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.The chief minister said the policy was brough...

Country is again faced with a big battle against COVID-19; 2nd wave has come across as a major crisis: PM Modi says in his address to nation.

Country is again faced with a big battle against COVID-19 2nd wave has come across as a major crisis PM Modi says in his address to nation....

Sterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar

Sterling hit its highest in more than six weeks against the dollar on Tuesday with the greenbacks continuing decline and a positive surprise from labour market data out of Britain lending support to the currency.The pound crossed the 1.40 m...

Lupin incorporates unit in US to focus on oncology products

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US.The new unit, Lupin Oncology Inc LOI, will be engaged in developmentco-development and commercialisation of multiple oncology products globally, the Mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021