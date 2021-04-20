Left Menu

Delhi's hospitals left with oxygen supply of only 8-10 hours: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday informed that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen is available in most hospitals of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:34 IST
Delhi's hospitals left with oxygen supply of only 8-10 hours: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday informed that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen is available in most hospitals of the state. Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, "In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen."

Sisodia also shared a list of the government and private list with their left oxygen stock. "Major government hospitals, DDU Hospitals--12 hours, Burari Hospital--8 hours, Ambedkar Hospital-- 24 hours, Acharya Bikshu hospital--10-12 hours, Sanjay Gandhi hospital--12 hours, LNJP hospital--12 hours and Major private hospitals, BL Kapoor--8-10 hours, Batra--8-9 hours, Venkateshwar--4 hours, Stephane's--12-15 hours, Gangaram--16-18 hours," the list tweeted by Sisodia.

Earlier, urging the Central government for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal consecutively tweeted for the second time over the oxygen crises in the state reminding the Central government for immediate help. "I urge Central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the Delhi CM had written on the microblogging site. He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the next three weeks are crucial with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like Purna Satya and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.Nandlaskar was admitted to Global COVID centre in...

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...

Lockdowns should be last resort: Modi, urges states to convince migrants to stay put and protect their lives and livelihoods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the last resort to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and sought to deliver a message to reassure the nation that his government was making all efforts to augmen...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021