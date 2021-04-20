Left Menu

4 times rise in COVID beds at national capital's Centre-run hospitals since March: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:44 IST
The number of beds for COVID-19 patients at Centre-run hospitals in the national capital has increased by more than four times and now stands at 2,105 from 510 on March 1, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Of the 2,105 beds, 1,875 are oxygen-supported beds and 230 are ICU ones. The hospitals in which these beds are available include Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge Medical College, AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jhajjar, ESIC Okhla and Jhilmil, and the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Sarita Vihar.

''The number of beds for COVID patients in Delhi has increased by more than four times, from the 510 beds available on March 1,'' the health ministry said.

The ministry said it is in the process of continuously increasing COVID beds in Central government hospitals.

Field hospitals and makeshift facilities are being set up with the help of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Forty-six additional beds at Safdarjung Hospital and 240 beds at Lady Hardinge Medical College are expected to come up over the next two weeks, it said.

Additionally, in the DRDO facility in Dhaula Kuan, 250 ICU beds were made operational on April 19. Another 250 ICU beds will be made operational on April 21, the ministry said.

The Indian Railways has also committed to providing 50 coaches with 16 beds each at the Shakur Basti station, which can be used as isolation facilities by the Delhi Government, it said, adding also provide 25 train coaches with 16 beds each would be provided at Anand Vihar station by April 21.

''The Centre is fully committed to tackling the COVID pandemic with all resources at its disposal. Additional resources are also being marshalled and a 'whole of government' approach is being implemented to strengthen hospital infrastructure across states for prompt and effective treatment of COVID-19 patients,'' the ministry said.

