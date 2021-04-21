Left Menu

Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial of its anti-influenza drug Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients.

The new trial in Japan is targeting patients with early-onset of COVID-19 who have risk factors for progression to severe symptoms, Fujifilm said in a release.

Domestic approval of the drug for COVID-19 was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive.

