Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patientsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 07:47 IST
Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial of its anti-influenza drug Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients.
The new trial in Japan is targeting patients with early-onset of COVID-19 who have risk factors for progression to severe symptoms, Fujifilm said in a release.
Domestic approval of the drug for COVID-19 was delayed after a health ministry panel said in December that trial data was inconclusive.
