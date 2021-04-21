India reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

India reported more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally for the country so far, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Coronavirus infections also rose by a record, increasing by 295,041 over the last 24 hours, the data showed. Total deaths reached 182,553.

India's overall case tally is now at 15.6 million, second only to the United States, which has over 31 million infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)