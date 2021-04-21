Left Menu

Assam to vaccinate everyone in 18-45 age group for free

PTI | Uwahati | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:42 IST
Assam to vaccinate everyone in 18-45 age group for free

The Assam government will vaccinate everyone in the 18-45 age group for free from May 1 onwards, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Donations received last year for COVID management will be utilised for the purpose, he said.

The state Health Department has already written to Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for procuring 1 crore vaccines.

''Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45+,'' Sarma tweeted late on Tuesday.

Funds collected in Asom Arogya Nidhi account last year shall be utilised for procuring the vaccines, he said.

''Today itself, we've placed orders for 1 cr doses with @BharatBiotech,'' the health minister said.

In September last year, Sarma had informed the Assembly that a total of Rs 116.1 crore contribution from 53,534 people have been received in the account of the Asom Arogya Nidhi to support the government's efforts in handling the pandemic.

The Centre had announced on April 19 that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.

It also said that vaccine manufacturers will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

In a letter to the Bharat Biotech chairman and MD on Tuesday, Assam Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Samir K Sinha expressed interest to procure one crore doses of Covaxin at the rate to be fixed by the central government.

''For this purpose, the terms and conditions of delivery and payment along with schedule of supplies may please be intimated at the earliest,'' he wrote.

The principal secretary mentioned that the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam will be the nodal agency for this procurement under the 'Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy' of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Sinha had told reporters on Tuesday that the Assam government had urged the Centre to send an adequate number of COVID-19 vaccine vials as the state's stock will be exhausted in 6-7 days.

He said that the state has received a total of 22,93,470 vaccines, comprising 17,52,830 doses of Covishield and 5,40,640 doses of Covaxin, while there is a stock of 5,03,550 vaccines at present.

Meanwhile, the administration of Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati, has instructed private hospitals to tie up with hotels so that asymptomatic patients can be shifted there in case of a shortage of hospital beds.

The state reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the number of fresh cases rose sharply with 1,651 people testing positive, pushing the tally to 2,27,473.

PTI TR ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalnys deteriorating health in prison.Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol wa...

COVID-19 situation: Haryana govt declares summer vacation in schools till May 31

The Haryana government Wednesday announced summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state.The schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31, Haryanas Education Minister Ka...

Sri Lanka reports six cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 3 dead

Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Waniarachchi told parliament on Wednesday.Nearly a million people have been given the first...

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month - state minister

Greece was to allow restaurants to re-open early next month, state minister George Gerapetritis said on Wednesday.Our intention is to have a coordinated opening of the restaurants after Easter, the minister told Greek state television ERT.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021