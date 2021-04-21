Gujarat CM receives first dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccine

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday received the first dose of an anti-COVID 19 vaccine at a government health centre in Gandhinagar.

Rupani took the jab exactly 60 days after he tested negative for the COVID-19 infection.

The chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on February 15.

On the occasion, Rupani on Wednesday appealed to the eligible people, including those who had contracted coronavirus earlier, to get themselves vaccinated.

''I contracted coronavirus around 60 days back and recovered from the infection after undergoing treatment. Don't be under any wrong impression that you won't need a vaccine if you had contracted the virus earlier. Even if you had tested positive for coronavirus in the past, you must take the vaccine as per the doctor's advice,'' Rupani told reporters.

He said the state government started preparations to expand the vaccination drive as the Centre government has allowed the people above 18 years to get inoculated from May 1.

''In the current scenario, a vaccine is the only effective remedy against the virus. I urge people to get themselves vaccinated,'' said Rupani.

