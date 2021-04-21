Ladakh reports 250 COVID cases, 1 death

Ladakh on Wednesday reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,556, while one death pushed the toll to 134. According to the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services of Ladakh, of the total cases, 236 cases were reported from Leh and 14 from Kargil. Of the total deaths reported in the union territory, 90 were in Leh and 44 in Kargil, it added.

The bulletin said 136 patients have been discharged after recovery.

With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has increased to 1,812, including 1,730 in Leh district and 82 in Kargil district, it said.

So far, a total of 10,610 patients have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic.

