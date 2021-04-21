Left Menu

Maha: Indrani Mukerjea, 39 other inmates coronavirus positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:01 IST
Maha: Indrani Mukerjea, 39 other inmates coronavirus positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sheena Bora's murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea and 39 other inmates of the Byculla prison here have tested positive for coronavirus and shifted to a quarantine center, an official said on Wednesday.

These 40 inmates were found positive for coronavirus after they were subjected to Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), he said.

''Most of the 40 inmates are asymptomatic. They were shifted to the isolation center of the prison at Patankar School in Byculla in Central Mumbai as a precautionary measure,'' he said.

The RAT was performed on Sunday as one of the women prisoners was found infected and shifted to the COVID center at St George Hospital in South Mumbai, the official said.

Subsequently, RAT was conducted on 350 women prisoners, 225 men inmates, and 60 staff of the jail, out of whom 40 women tested positive for coronavirus.

Mukerjea has been lodged at the Byculla prison since her arrest in the murder case in August 2015.

The prosecution's case is that Mukerjea, along with her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, had killed Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship, in the year 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

China conducts large scale aerial bombing drill after US-Japan statement on Taiwan

China conducted a large scale aerial bombardment exercise over the weekend as tensions escalated over Taiwan, following a joint statement by the United States and Japan. The Peoples Liberation Armys Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees t...

Cloud to drive Asia's next wave of economic growth: Microsoft

In addition to being a critical foundation for business resilience, cloud will be a key driver of Asias next wave of economic growth as the region moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft said on Wednesday.There is no doubt that during...

Rebels threaten to march on capital as Chad reels from president's battlefield death

Rebel forces set their sights on Chads capital NDjamena on Wednesday following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, threatening to bring more disruption to a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in ...

China to set up regional control system for African swine fever

Chinas agriculture ministry issued a draft plan on Wednesday to make five regions responsible for preventing and controlling African swine fever.The regions will be tasked with creating disease-free zones and regulating the movement of live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021