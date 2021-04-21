Left Menu

Volunteers raise awareness about COVID-19 in MP's villages

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Madhya Pradesh, ''corona volunteers'', including a specially-abled person, have been braving the health crisis to raise awareness about the disease and preventive measures.

Volunteers have been educating people about coronavirus and its safety protocols through folk songs, paintings, posters, and slogans.

True to his name, 'divyang' volunteer Bhagwan Singh of Medhki village near Sanchi in Raisen district has been riding his tricycle to villages to raise awareness against the deadly virus.

According to official sources, Singh appeals to people to wear masks, follow social distancing, get themselves vaccinated, and also get tested immediately if they experience symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough.

Under the ''Main hun corona volunteer'' (I am a corona volunteer) campaign launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, volunteers in Shahdol district have waged a war against the disease by writing slogans on walls on street corners and making posters, an official said.

In Umaria district, volunteers in coordination with the district administration and social organizations serve tea and biscuits to frontline workers, who work hours together with a break, he said.

Suraj Kumar Soni and his associates have been serving tea and biscuits to policemen deployed on streets to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 curbs, and have also been distributing masks and sanitizers to poor families.

A similar campaign was launched by Anganwadi and Asha workers in various districts of the state, the official said.

Volunteers sing folk songs in local dialects to educate people about vaccination, wearing masks, social distancing, and write messages on walls, encouraging people to follow protocols amid the pandemic, he added.

