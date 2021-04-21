Left Menu

European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries

European countries prepared on Wednesday to resume deliveries of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and speed up the rollout after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot. Germany's health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal states for use in vaccination centres shortly, and that family doctors should receive the vaccine from week after next.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:14 IST
European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

European countries prepared on Wednesday to resume deliveries of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and speed up the rollout after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot.

Germany's health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal states for use in vaccination centres shortly, and that family doctors should receive the vaccine from week after next. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it had found a possible link between J&J's vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but it said that benefits of the one-dose shot outweigh its risks.

The review of a handful of cases prompted a pause in the rollout of the J&J vaccine in Europe and the United States last week, the latest setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic, which has killed more than 3.1 million and infected 142.1 million worldwide. While the EMA said it considers the vaccine safe, it has left it up to the European Union's member states to decide how to use it, taking a similar stance to that with rival AstraZeneca's shot.

The Netherlands plans to resume the use of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Italy's health ministry recommended that the J&J vaccine be used for people over the age of 60. In Germany, it was not immediately clear whether regulators would limit the use of J&J's vaccine to a certain age group, as it had done with the vaccine by AstraZeneca, which its vaccine committee recommends for ages 60 and over. The committee, known as STIKO, is due to meet on Thursday.

Denmark's health authority expects to announce its decision next week on how to proceed, pending further investigations into the vaccine's possible link to rare blood clots. Use of the J&J vaccine was temporarily halted by U.S. regulators last week after rare brain blood clots combined with a low blood platelet count were reported in six women, prompting the company to delay its rollout in Europe. Nearly 8 million people in the United States have received the J&J vaccine.

J&J has said it is working closely with regulators and noted that no clear causal relationship had been established between the clotting cases and its shot.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Why hasen't Priyanka Gandhi gave suggestions to Maharashtra to tackle second COVID-19 wave? says Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras recent statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Union government is not listening to opposition leaders suggestions, former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP lea...

Maha: COVID-19 patients' kin protest over oxygen shortage at pvt hospital

Relatives of COVID-19 patients took to the streets on Wednesday after a private hospital informed them about the shortage of oxygen at the facility in Maharashtras Latur city, an official said.A senior district official has, however, claime...

Hundreds rally against German COVID-19 lockdown law

Hundreds of people protested in Berlin on Wednesday against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic.Chancel...

Delhi police setting up 3 Covid care centres for its personnel, their families

The Delhi Police Wednesday said it was in the process of setting up three Covid care centres in the city for its personnel and their family members.Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the facilities are being set up at Shahdara, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021