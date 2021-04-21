Maha Guv expresses grief over death of 22 patients in Nashik

Maha Guv expresses grief over death of 22 patients in NashikPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:01 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of 22 coronavirus patients at a civic hospital in Nashik city, which was caused by the leakage of oxygen.
''I was deeply anguished to know about the death of innocent Covid-19 patients in the unfortunate incident of Oxygen tanker leakage at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. I convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the affected persons,'' the governor said in a message.
At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support died on Wednesday after the supply of medical oxygen got disrupted at the hospital following the leakage of the gas from a storage tank, officials have said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nashik
- Nashik city
- Zakir Hussain
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 4 booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 40 lakh
Maharashtra: 2 killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur
Maharashtra: Fire in building housing COVID centre, none hurt
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also moves SC against HC order directing CBI probe into corruption allegations against him.
Over 81 lakh people administered the first dose of vaccine in Maharashtra