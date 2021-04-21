Left Menu

Maha Guv expresses grief over death of 22 patients in Nashik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:01 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of 22 coronavirus patients at a civic hospital in Nashik city, which was caused by the leakage of oxygen.

''I was deeply anguished to know about the death of innocent Covid-19 patients in the unfortunate incident of Oxygen tanker leakage at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. I convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the affected persons,'' the governor said in a message.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support died on Wednesday after the supply of medical oxygen got disrupted at the hospital following the leakage of the gas from a storage tank, officials have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

