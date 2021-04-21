Uttarakhand CM Rawat inspects hospitals to assess preparedness amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited hospitals and COVID-19 care centres here and asked them to step up their preparedness to deal with the surge in coronavirus cases.

The chief minister issued orders to convert the Coronation Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility and asked the Dehradun district magistrate to take the help of private hospitals to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients.

Rawat also inspected the Government Doon Medical College and the COVID care centre set up at the international cricket stadium here.

The COVID care centre has 450 beds and 500 more are being added, he said.

Rawat further said oxygen-supported beds should be kept at the centre, quality food made available for patients under treatment there and toilets should be sanitized.

If the condition of an infected person worsens, they must immediately be referred to a higher centre, the chief minister said, and asked the DM to make arrangements for baseline assessment and treatment of coronavirus-infected people.

He asserted that medicines, equipment and oxygen were available at all district hospitals.

''It is our commitment to ensure with all the resources at our disposal that people don't suffer any inconvenience at this moment of crisis,'' Rawat said.

