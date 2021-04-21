Left Menu

Battling record COVID-19 surge, Rajasthan urges Centre to increase oxygen quota

Amid an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the states quota of oxygen from 250 metric tonnes MT to 325 MT and ensure a steady supply of Remdevisir vaccines, an official statement said.State Health Minister Raghu Sharma spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the issues on Wednesday and has also written a letter to him, it said.Sharma urged Vardhan to increase the states current allocation of 250 MT of liquid medical oxygen to 325 MT by the end of this month.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:45 IST
Battling record COVID-19 surge, Rajasthan urges Centre to increase oxygen quota
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the state's quota of oxygen from 250 metric tonnes (MT) to 325 MT and ensure a steady supply of Remdevisir vaccines, an official statement said.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the issues on Wednesday and has also written a letter to him, it said.

Sharma urged Vardhan to increase the state's current allocation of 250 MT of liquid medical oxygen to 325 MT by the end of this month. He also sought an urgent allocation of an additional 120 tonnes of oxygen to tackle the emergency situation in the state, the statement said.

In his letter, Sharma said the number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan is continuously increasing and presently, there are more than 85,000 active cases in the state. Due to this, the demand for medical oxygen in the state is also increasing continuously.

Sharma further requested the Centre to ensure a steady supply of Remdesvir vaccines, used for the treatment of coronavirus infection, to the state, according to the statement.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally surged to 4,53,407 on Wednesday with 14,622 fresh cases – the sixth record daily jump in as many days, according to an official bulletin.

Sixty-two more people succumbed to the disease, taking the state's death toll to 3,330, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...

Kerala to provide COVID-19 vaccine 'free of cost' to all above 18 years: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Addressing media here, he also urged the Central government to give vaccines to the state...

Blinken, Kerry to attend Leaders' Climate Summit alongside Biden, Harris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other US cabinet secretaries and private sector and civil society leaders at the Lea...

From Big B to Neetu Kapoor, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Ram Navami

As the nation celebrates Ram Navami, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and many others extended greetings on social media. The Kabhi Kabhie star took to Instagram and shared a video of late husband and legenda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021