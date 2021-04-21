J&J says supply chain for COVID-19 vaccine to include 10 sites

J&J says supply chain for COVID-19 vaccine to include 10 sitesReuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:19 IST
Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it was establishing a vaccine supply network in which ten manufacturing sites would be involved in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to its plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. (https://bit.ly/3grrTjg)
The statement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged problems, including peeling paint and loose debris, during inspections at a U.S. plant in Baltimore that makes the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of the issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
