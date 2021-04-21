Left Menu

J&J says supply chain for COVID-19 vaccine to include 10 sites

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:19 IST
J&J says supply chain for COVID-19 vaccine to include 10 sites
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it was establishing a vaccine supply network in which ten manufacturing sites would be involved in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to its plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. (https://bit.ly/3grrTjg)

The statement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged problems, including peeling paint and loose debris, during inspections at a U.S. plant in Baltimore that makes the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of the issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-The housing boom, central banks and the inflation conundrum

A multi-year boom in global house prices which even a pandemic has failed to halt is forcing central banks around the world to confront a knotty question - what, if anything, should they be doing about itThe surge in property values from Au...

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...

Kerala to provide COVID-19 vaccine 'free of cost' to all above 18 years: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Addressing media here, he also urged the Central government to give vaccines to the state...

Blinken, Kerry to attend Leaders' Climate Summit alongside Biden, Harris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other US cabinet secretaries and private sector and civil society leaders at the Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021