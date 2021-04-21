Left Menu

Guj: Two COVID-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Deesa

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:56 IST
Guj: Two COVID-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage in Deesa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two COVID-19 patients, who were on life support, died due to a sudden shortage of oxygen at a private hospital in Deesa town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, an official said.

According to doctors, a similar tragedy was averted in Rajkot city, after a tanker carrying medical oxygen arrived in the nick of time before the hospital ran out of the life- saving gas.

Banaskantha district's health officer Jignesh Hariyani confirmed that two persons had died at Het ICU, a designated COVID-19 private hospital in Deesa.

''As against the demand, we had oxygen stock till Tuesday and the new stock was ordered, which reached during the day. Two patients lost their lives in the intervening period due to shortage of oxygen,'' he said.

Officials have been on their toes to bring in medical oxygen from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, Hariyani said.

Meanwhile, a relative of one the deceased patients claimed at least four patients had lost their lives due to abrupt disruption in the oxygen supply at the hospital.

''My father was admitted here. When I inquired about my father's low oxygen level during the day, doctors told me that the hospital was running out of oxygen. Apart from my father, three others have died due to shortage of oxygen since Tuesday night,'' one Bharat Patel told reporters outside the hospital.

In Rajkot, a half-filled oxygen tank reached a designated COVID-19 hospital near Malaviya College in the nick of time, just as the hospital's supply ran out.

''Although we needed two tankers to fill our tanks, we settled for a half-full tanker because we were running out of oxygen for our patients. If we run out of oxygen, we may not get time to shift critical patients to other hospitals, as they can't survive for more than five to seven minutes,'' said Dr Shantanu Jivani of the facility in Rajkot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...

No evidence of wrongdoing on part of UP police in encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey:SC panel

A three-member inquiry commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Uttar Pradesh police in the encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and his five associates in ...

AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, according to three people with knowledge of the White House plans.The 50 target wou...

World is still waiting for U.S. climate target on eve of Biden summit

The White House is still putting the finishing touches on its plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, ahead of a summit this week with world leaders including Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping.President Joe Bidens admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021