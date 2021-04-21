Left Menu

France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:58 IST
France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.

The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding four other countries — Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Brazil — that will be implemented starting from Saturday. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also confirmed that France will lift its ban on domestic travel as planned on May 3, but will maintain its nighttime curfew, now in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nonessential shops, closed since the partial lockdown of the country at beginning of April, won't reopen before mid-May, he said.

France suspended all flights from Brazil earlier this month in an effort to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 variant found in the South American country. The temporary measure is to be replaced Saturday by tight travel restrictions regarding a list of now five countries, including a mandatory 10-day quarantine with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement. France is also requiring more stringent testing for the coronavirus on travellers from these countries, who will need to pass a mandatory antigen test upon their arrival, in addition to a pre-boarding PCR test.

A variant first identified in England is now responsible for about 80% of the virus cases in France, while the variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa make up less than 4% of French infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said last week.

Attal said on Wednesday that daily numbers of new infections are tending to decrease in the country — yet they still reach more than 30,000 people per day on average. With almost 6,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and hospitals close to capacity, Attal said France may be close to reaching a ''peak.'' He noted ''encouraging'' signs, but this is ''not sufficient enough.'' ''The epidemic is decreasing twice as slow as in November especially due to the English variant,'' he said. ''The pressure on hospitals is extremely strong.'' Nursery and primary schools will reopen on April 26 after a three-week closure as planned, followed by high schools on May 3, Attal said.

France intends to gradually reopen nonessential shops, some of its cultural places and cafe and restaurant terraces starting from mid-May. President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday praised the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in the country, with more than 2.5 million jabs injected last week. France has reported more than 100,00 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...

No evidence of wrongdoing on part of UP police in encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey:SC panel

A three-member inquiry commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Uttar Pradesh police in the encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and his five associates in ...

AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, according to three people with knowledge of the White House plans.The 50 target wou...

World is still waiting for U.S. climate target on eve of Biden summit

The White House is still putting the finishing touches on its plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, ahead of a summit this week with world leaders including Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping.President Joe Bidens admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021