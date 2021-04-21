Left Menu

Greek PM sees pandemic stabilising, eyes May reopening to tourists

The government began a massive distribution of free home testing kits this month to reopen senior high schools and some services as it is keen to get the situation sufficiently under control before the start of the tourist season on May 15. Health authorities on Wednesday reported 3,015 daily cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:27 IST
Greek PM sees pandemic stabilising, eyes May reopening to tourists
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Greece should be able to open up for tourists from May 15, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed on Wednesday, saying the coronavirus pandemic was showing signs of stabilising helped by the rollout of vaccines. "The vaccines, the self-tests and the better weather make us confident that this unprecedented adventure is ending," Mitsotakis said in a special television address.

The government had previously announced it hoped to allow tourism, a sector accounting for a fifth of total economic output in Greece, to resume from mid-May but a surge in infections had caused increasing concern. Mitsotakis said case rates were still high and people should not travel over the Orthodox Easter weekend, beginning on April 30, when Greeks traditionally visit their home regions for family gatherings.

"I have said that our aim is for a safe Easter, and a free summer," he said. Greece emerged from the first wave of the pandemic in better shape than many richer European countries but it has suffered heavily in recent months, with a rapid increase in infections putting a strain on hospitals in Athens and other regions like the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis said the roadmap was dependent on there not being another surge in infections but restaurants should be able to open from May 3 and schools on May 10. The government began a massive distribution of free home testing kits this month to reopen senior high schools and some services as it is keen to get the situation sufficiently under control before the start of the tourist season on May 15.

Health authorities on Wednesday reported 3,015 daily cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths. Total cases and deaths have reached 323,644 and 9,713 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Chief Secy bans elective surgeries in private hospitals, asks them to reserve 75 pc beds for COVID-19 patients

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, on Wednesday ordered an immediate ban on all the elective surgeries besides reserving 75 per cent beds in the private hospitals for COVID-19 patients to help conquer the ongoing second wave effectively. ...

Oxygen quota alloted to Delhi will reach the national capital: Centre assures HC.

Oxygen quota alloted to Delhi will reach the national capital Centre assures HC....

Post-vaccination breakthrough COVID-19 infection rate very small in India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the breakthrough infection rate of COVID-19 after taking the either of the two Made in India vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield vaccines - is a very small number. Two-four per 10,000 breakthro...

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021