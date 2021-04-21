Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:48 IST
MP: doctor, two others booked under NSA for black marketing of Remdesivir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons including a doctor were booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday.

The police had arrested Nilesh Chauhan on April 17 for selling the drug, used in the treatment of COVID-19, at inflated price, said Amrita Solanki, in-charge of Rajendra Nagar police station.

The drug is in high demand currently owing to a massive second wave of the pandemic across the country.

Chauhan's arrest was followed by the arrest of Shubham Parmar, a medical representative, and Bhupendra Parmar, a doctor with a private hospital, on Sunday, the official said.

The district administration on Wednesday invoked the stringent NSA against them, Solanki said.

The Indore collector had earlier this week warned that those indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir will be booked under the NSA.

Indore, the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh, has recorded 94,549 coronavirus cases including 1,069 fatalities to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

