Turkey logs 362 COVID deaths, highest daily toll yet-ministry

Turkey has recorded 362 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday, bringing the total toll to 36,975.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:12 IST
Turkey has recorded 362 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday, bringing the total toll to 36,975. Data also showed 61,967 new cases were recorded in the same period, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,446,591.

Turkey currently ranks fourth globally in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. A curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. is in place on weekdays, as well as full weekend lockdowns and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as daily cases and deaths surged to record highs after an easing of measures in March.

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

