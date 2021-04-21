Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:59 IST
1,692 cases, 17 deaths in a day in HP; salary of govt staff to be cut as donation to CM COVID fund
Himachal Pradesh reported 1,692 new COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the infection tally to 81,102 and death toll to 1,223, as the state government decide to deduct one or two days' salary of its employees as a contribution to CM COVID Fund.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues would contribute their one month's salary towards the fund so that help could be provided to the needy during the pandemic.

The state's Industries Minister Bikram Singh is among those infected with COIVD-19 on Wednesday and is under treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

Four deaths each were reported in Shimla and Kangra, three in Solan, two each in Sirmaur, Una and Hamirpur, the state's special health secretary, Nipun Jindal, said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to deduct two days' salary from its Class I and Class II employees and one day's salary of its Class II and IV staff as a contribution towards the CM COVID Fund.

The chief minister said the state government has also decided to deduct two day's salary from all legislators as a contribution towards the fund.

Kangra district has recorded the most 13,286 cases so far, followed by Shimla (12,839), Mandi (12,152), Solan (10,483), Una (5,708), Sirmaur (5,382), Kullu (5,217), Hamirpur (4,932), Bilaspur (4,231), Chamba (3,637), Lahaul-Spiti (1,661) and Kinnaur (1,574).

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 307 in Shimla, 281 in Kangra, 147 in Mandi, 94 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 85 in Solan, 60 in Hamirpur, 55 in Chamba, 47 in Sirmaur, 28 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur and 13 in Lahaul-Spiti, Jindal said.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 10,793.

Also, 907 patients have recovered in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 69,058, the official added.

Meanwhile, 13,68,118 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till April 20. While 12,15,982 people got their first dose, 1,52,136 people were administered their second shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

