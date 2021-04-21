Left Menu

Manufacturing of Remdesivir injection ramped up to 74 lakh vials per month

Amid the surge in demand for Remdesivir injection for COVID-19 treatment, the capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up from 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:59 IST
Manufacturing of Remdesivir injection ramped up to 74 lakh vials per month
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in demand for Remdesivir injection for COVID-19 treatment, the capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up from 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the ministry, 20 additional manufacturing sites have also been approved by the Centre to ramp up the production of Remdesivir.

"Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved," the ministry said. "Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on April 11 in order to shore up domestic supplies. To further address reports of shortages in certain regions of the country and facilitate smooth inter-state supply of Remdesivir, we, in coordination with Department of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTs for the period up to April 30," it said.

Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute versions of COVID-19 where oxygen support is a must, the O2 allocation pertains to 14 states to which medical oxygen is issued and 5 states where high volume of supplies are being observed, the ministry said. The statement further said that Maharashtra has been allocated 2,69,218 vials, which is the highest, followed by Gujarat with 163,559 vials and Uttar Pradesh with 1,22,833 vials.

"Delhi has been allocated 61,900 vials, Madhya Pradesh 92,400, Chhattisgarh 48,250, Kerala 16,100, Karnataka 25,400 and Haryana 29,500," it addedd. India recorded 2,95,041 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data on Wednesday.

India's total active caseload has reached 21,57,538 and as many as 2,023 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS COVID task force chief urges other departments for more doctors

The head of the medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.In ...

Putin warns of 'quick and tough' Russian response for foes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russias security interests, saying Moscows response will be quick and tough and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.The warning ...

Two killed in tree collapse incident in Thane

Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.An auto ricksh...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021