Left Menu

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:07 IST
Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 4,774 patients have recovered from COVID-91 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 2,88,637.

The state now has 63,746 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 13 each were reported from Patna and Bhagalpur districts. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new positive cases included 2,919 from state capital Patna and 861 from Gaya district, the bulletin said.

Altogether 105980 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bihar during the last 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,55,41,936 so far.

In Bihar, 93,164 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday and a total of 61,68,593 people have got the jab till date.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Bihar Judicial Services Association and Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kishanganj District, Ajit Kumar Singh, has written to the state government demanding that judicial officers and employees of all civil courts be inoculated.

Patna High Court Deputy Registrar Nasimul Hoda, who was infected with Corona, died at his residence on Tuesday night. Three days ago, Assistant Registrar of the same court, Jagan Mishra, also died.

Judicial magistrate Manish Kumar, who was a COVID-19 patient, died at a private hospital in Patna On Tuesday night.

PTI ANW NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...

Iran adds advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA report

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Irans breaches of its nuclear deal with majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021