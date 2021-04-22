Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihar's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 4,774 patients have recovered from COVID-91 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 2,88,637.

The state now has 63,746 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 13 each were reported from Patna and Bhagalpur districts. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new positive cases included 2,919 from state capital Patna and 861 from Gaya district, the bulletin said.

Altogether 105980 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bihar during the last 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,55,41,936 so far.

In Bihar, 93,164 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday and a total of 61,68,593 people have got the jab till date.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Bihar Judicial Services Association and Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kishanganj District, Ajit Kumar Singh, has written to the state government demanding that judicial officers and employees of all civil courts be inoculated.

Patna High Court Deputy Registrar Nasimul Hoda, who was infected with Corona, died at his residence on Tuesday night. Three days ago, Assistant Registrar of the same court, Jagan Mishra, also died.

Judicial magistrate Manish Kumar, who was a COVID-19 patient, died at a private hospital in Patna On Tuesday night.

PTI ANW NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)