Left Menu

Recession risk looms as Japan eyes 3rd state of emergency to contain pandemic

"The impact of imposing curbs on Tokyo and Osaka alone would be quite big." With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Suga said on Wednesday the government will decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. If adopted in all four regions that made requests, the emergency measures would cover close to a quarter of Japan's population of 126 million and roughly 30% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:48 IST
Recession risk looms as Japan eyes 3rd state of emergency to contain pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports, underscoring its struggle to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 case numbers.

Some analysts say the decision, expected to be made as early as Friday, may push Japan back into recession if retailers are asked to close during the Golden Week holidays, which start next week and run through early May. A renewed state of emergency would also cast doubt on whether Tokyo can host the Olympics in July, despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's assurances it will proceed as planned.

"The risk of a double-dip recession has clearly heightened," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities. "The impact of imposing curbs on Tokyo and Osaka alone would be quite big." With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Suga said on Wednesday the government will decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country.

If adopted in all four regions that made requests, the emergency measures would cover close to a quarter of Japan's population of 126 million and roughly 30% of gross domestic product (GDP). The government is considering imposing a state of emergency curbs from April 25 through May 11, Jiji news agency reported.

Other media have raised the possibility of stronger curbs than those issued last time in January, such as requests for department stores and other big retailers to close. BAD TIMING

"The timing is not good," as it would hit service spending during the spring leisure season, said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute. Tsunoda cut his forecast for second-quarter GDP to a 0.5% quarter-on-quarter rise, half the previously projected pace.

Japan's economy has emerged from last year's severe slump thanks to robust exports. But analysts expect GDP to have shrunk in the first quarter due to the hit to consumption from the second emergency curbs that rolled out in January and say a second consecutive contraction in Q2 that would constitute a recession is possible.

While the fresh state of emergency curbs likely won't trigger additional monetary easing, it could affect the Bank of Japan's quarterly growth projections due out next week, analysts say. "Given prospects of strong global demand, the BOJ probably won't make big changes to its forecast of a moderate recovery," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.

"But a contraction in second-quarter GDP can't be ruled out, so the BOJ will probably issue plenty of warnings on the risks to domestic demand," he said. While Japan has so far avoided an explosive spread of the pandemic that has plagued many western countries, it is locked in a fourth wave driven by infectious strains of the virus and amid a sluggish vaccination drive.

Tokyo reported 843 new cases on Wednesday, the most since Jan. 29 during the third wave of the pandemic and previous state of emergency. Osaka prefecture reported 1,242 daily infections, near the record high recorded last week. Japan began its inoculation push in February, later than most major economies and dependent on imported doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine. Just 1.1% of the public have received their first shot so far, compared with 3.4% in South Korea, and 49% in the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals wildfire smoke linked to skin disease

A new study suggests that the dangers posed by wildfire smoke may also extend to the largest organ in the human body and our first line of defence against the outside threat the skin. During the two weeks in November 2018 when wildfire smok...

US exit from Afghanistan likely to leave NATO's Afghan employees at Taliban's mercy

NATOs in-country employees could be targeted by the Taliban after after foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan as they consider the alliances Afghan employees traitors working for occupying forces. A former NATO worker, who asked not to b...

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children patients may not pose highest risk to hospital staffThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel co...

Goa Governor Felicitates Acneologist Dr. Suyomi at Champion of Change Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Renowned Acneologist Dr.Suyomi Shah, MD Dermatologist and Certified Trichologist IAT Australia, has been felicitated with the prestigious National Award Champions of Change 2020 by the Interactive Forum o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021