QUOTES-India records world's biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

India on Thursday reported 314,835 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the world's largest one-day rise in case numbers, a grim reminder of the threat still posed by the virus. Deaths rose by a record of 2,104.

Following are some reactions to the figures: DR KIRIT GADHVI, PRESIDENT, AHMEDABAD MEDICAL ASSOCIATION:

"The situation is very critical. Patients are struggling to get beds in COVID-19 hospitals. There is an especially acute shortage of oxygen beds and beds in ICU. "There is a fear among doctors. The reason being that in many cases, the condition of the COVID-19 patient deteriorates very quickly, leading to sudden death. Family members or relatives of patients do not realize the problem and blame doctors and hospitals, who have to face their wrath. Such incidents have gone up as hospitals are packed."

KRUTIKA KUPPALLI, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DIVISION OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES, MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA: "COVID-19 has become a public health crisis in India leading to a collapse of the healthcare system."

