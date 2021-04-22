Left Menu

Syria gets 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme - U.N. officials

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:46 IST
Syria gets 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme - U.N. officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Syria's government has received its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the global COVAX initiative, with almost 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot, U.N officials said on Thursday.

A joint statement by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the GAVI vaccine alliance said the delivery was "critical and timely" and would help health workers "to continue delivering life-saving services in an already exhausted health system as a result of the decade-long war." Another 53,800 vaccines were delivered to the opposition-held northwest, which the statement said was an area that has seen large-scale displacement after major hostilities last year.

The statement said more deliveries were planned in the coming weeks and months. Akmal Magtymova, head of the WHO's Syria mission, told Syrian health officials and U.N. partners at a ceremony on the arrival of the shipment in Damascus there were challenges head but the country had a strong track record in vaccination programs.

Magtymova said last month a phased rollout aimed to inoculate nearly 20% of Syria's population by the end of the year, or almost five million people in both government-held areas and the northeast and northwest. The Damascus government's national program across the state-run territory, where most of the country's nearly 20 million inhabitants live, will deploy dozens of teams across 76 hospitals with over 300 mobile units to access hard-to-reach areas.

Western NGOs say that apart from the logistics challenges of arranging vaccinations across combat frontlines, Syria faces the additional hurdle of international financial sanctions. Syria was hard hit by the pandemic last year during two spikes in infections in August and December, and health workers cite a rise in cases since February.

Syria has recorded 51,580 cases of COVID-19, but the actual number is likely much higher due to limited testing supplies, U.N. officials say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Instagram's new tool automatically filters abusive messages

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new tool that automatically filters Direct Message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, similar to the comment filters that hide offensive comments on the platform.Unlike the reg...

Soccer-Man City chief Soriano apologises to fans for Super League 'anguish'

Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano apologised to supporters for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the clubs involvement in the European Super League. City were the first of the 12 founders to officially back ...

Kalorex Group to Host National Parenting Conference

Speaker sessions, insightful panel discussions and live group counselling to be part of the conference Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir With a new normal enforced upon us due to the ongoing pandemic, classroom schooling has shifted home a...

Salman Khan pledges to 'clean the city' from drugs, crime in action-packed 'Radhe' trailer

The makers of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated films of the year - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, on Thursday released its trailer that is packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and groovy music and dance moves. The Dabangg star ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021