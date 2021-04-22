All hospitals in Karnataka with over 30 beds will have to reserve 80% of beds for Covid-19 patients

Left Menu

All hospitals in the state that have a bed capacity of more than 30 beds will now have to dedicate 80% of the beds and ICU facility for COVID19 patients," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:33 IST
All hospitals in the state that have a bed capacity of more than 30 beds will now have to dedicate 80% of the beds and ICU facility for COVID19 patients," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, the Health Minister said: "All beds in Bangalore will be dedicated to COVID-19 patients apart from those dedicated to dialysis, mother and child care and other life-threatening diseases which means over 7,000 beds

All Bengaluru hospitals with less than 30 beds to not admit Covid-19 patientswill be immediately available for treatment in the city." The Health Minister also said that all the nursing homes and hospitals with up to and less than 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-Covid patients.

"Hospitals that have bed capacity of more than 30 will now have to dedicate 80 per cent of the beds and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility to the state government. So far the government has only 50 per cent of these kinds of facilities which will further increase up to 80 per cent," Sudhakar said. He also noted that there is a medical emergency and private hospitals need to recognise it and work with the state government and handover 80 per cent of the beds to it. The state government will bear the cost of treatment and refund the money to these hospitals which treat Covid patients.

The state reported 1,76,207 total active coronavirus cases, in the last 24 hours today, as the Union Health Ministery. A total of 1,0,32,233 people have been recovered from the virus during the said period. (ANI)

