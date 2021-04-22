Ladakh reports 183 new COVID-19 cases

The Union territory of Ladakh has reported 183 new cases of coronavirus, taking the virus tally to 12739, officials said.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 134 COVID-related deaths till now, they said.

While 171 cases were reported from Leh, 12 positive cases were received from Kargil, they said.

The total number of active cases in UT Ladakh has gone up to 1975, 1888 in Leh district and 87 in Kargil district.

So far a total of 10630 patients have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)