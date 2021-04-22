Thailand says Russia agrees to supply Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Russia has accepted in principle a request by Thailand to provide the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the Southeast Asian country, Thai government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday.

Details on the amount of vaccine, the price, and the timeframe for delivery would be determined in future discussions between the company importing the vaccine and the Thai health ministry, he said.

