Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said, while India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:16 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said, while India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* The European Commission said it was considering all options to ensure that AstraZeneca met its commitments with the EU on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines. * Germany wants to buy up to a total of 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in June, July and August as long as the European drugs regulator gives the shot the green light, the premier of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said on Thursday in Moscow.

* Hungary is expected to reopen restaurant terraces and shorten a night curfew from Saturday as the vaccination campaign allows for a further reopening of the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. AMERICAS

* A U.S. plant that was making JNJ's vaccine must fix a long list of problems including peeling paint, shoddy cleanups and poorly-trained staff to resume operation, according to a highly critical report by the FDA. * U.S. President Joe Biden announced tax credits for certain businesses that pay employees who take time off to get vaccines.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Pfizer is in discussions with India and is committed to making its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the U.S. drugmaker said.

* Some hospitals in the Indian capital of New Delhi have run out of oxygen, putting lives at risk, the city's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said. * In Japan, three prefectures neighbouring Tokyo will request a renewed state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

* Japan is also expected to issue a third state of emergency in Tokyo itself and three western prefectures including Osaka and Kyoto that could last for about two weeks. * Malaysia's government enacted a new emergency law allowing it to use funds derived from oil and gas contributions to pay for vaccine procurement, as it looks to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Syria's government have received its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the global COVAX initiative, with almost 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot, U.N officials said.

* South African researchers hope to next week resume a study using JNJ's vaccine to immunize healthcare workers, one of the scientists leading the programme said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in the second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as markets were torn between betting on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worrying about a surge in COVID-19 cases in countries such as India. * Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced new tax measures to help the economy recover from the effects of the pandemic, cutting the basic business tax rate by two percentage points to 22% from next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish condoles death of Sitaram Yechury's son

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed condolences on the untimely death of CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechurys son Ashish due to COVID-19.I am shocked and saddened by the death of Ashish Yechury. My condolences are wit...

COVID-19:Rlys to limit entry/exit points at stations in Mumbai

The Railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as the Maharashtra governments new COVID-19 curbs come into force from Thursday night, an offi...

Australia to reduce number of flights from India by 30 per cent due to a coronavirus spike

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a 30-per cent reduction in flights coming from high-risk COVID-19 nations like India, following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in institutionalised quarantine centres in ...

No restriction on movement of medical oxygen between states: MHA

Amid increasing demand and reports of delays in medical oxygen supply in many states, the Central government on Thursday said no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the States. The Ministry of Home Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021