EU says it is too early to say if option to buy more J&J vaccines will be used

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:39 IST
The European Commission said on Thursday it had not yet decided whether to take up or not the option to buy 200 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"I cannot say we are at the stage when the Commission can decide with member states whether or not to exercise the option. It's a bit premature," a spokesman for the Commission told a news conference.

Under the contract with J&J, the EU has already ordered 200 million doses and has an option to buy another 200 million.

