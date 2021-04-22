Goa to provide free vaccine to 18-45 age group

The Goa government will inoculate those between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost, it announced on Thursday.

The state will be procuring five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine initially, it said.

State Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar informed the Directorate of Health Services about the decision in a letter.

The Union government earlier this week opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the entire adult population in the country and allowed states to purchase vaccines on their own.

''I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide COVID vaccine doses to all population in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost,'' Gaunekar said in the letter.

Initially, the state government will purchase five lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India, the letter added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)