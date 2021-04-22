Left Menu

Goa to provide free vaccine to 18-45 age group

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:50 IST
Goa to provide free vaccine to 18-45 age group

The Goa government will inoculate those between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost, it announced on Thursday.

The state will be procuring five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine initially, it said.

State Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar informed the Directorate of Health Services about the decision in a letter.

The Union government earlier this week opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the entire adult population in the country and allowed states to purchase vaccines on their own.

''I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide COVID vaccine doses to all population in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost,'' Gaunekar said in the letter.

Initially, the state government will purchase five lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India, the letter added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Hospital gutted in fire moves HC against revocation of OC

A hospital located in Mumbais Bhandup, where 11 patients lost their lives last month following a fire, on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the city civic bodys order revoking its provisional occupation certificate.Sunri...

China's Xi says China will phase down coal consumption over 2026-2030

China will start to phase down coal consumption over the 2026-2030 period as part of its efforts to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping told the Climate Leaders Summit on Thursday.China is aiming to bring i...

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, says cost of vaccines should be uniform for Centre, states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the COVID-19 vacci...

As climate-responsible country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development: PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit.

As climate-responsible country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021