Left Menu

Norway to lend unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Sweden, Iceland

Norway will lend 216,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Sweden and Iceland, the country's health ministry said on Thursday, enabling the two Nordic neighbors to speed up their inoculation campaigns. Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger people were hospitalized for a combination of blood clots, bleeding, and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:06 IST
Norway to lend unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Sweden, Iceland
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway will lend 216,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Sweden and Iceland, the country's health ministry said on Thursday, enabling the two Nordic neighbors to speed up their inoculation campaigns.

Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger people were hospitalized for a combination of blood clots, bleeding, and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died. Sweden and Iceland will be able to receive the doses from Norway for as long as the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout is suspended.

"We will get the doses we lend back as soon as we ask for it," Health Minister Bent Hoeie said in a statement. Norway has twice postponed its decision on whether to restart AstraZeneca injections and is now awaiting a report from a government-appointed commission due on May 10.

If a decision is made to permanently exclude the AstraZeneca vaccine from Norway's campaign, the doses it has ordered can be donated to other countries in cooperation with the European Union, the health ministry said. Sweden continues to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain age groups, in line with many other European nations, reserving it for those who are 65 years and older for whom the benefits are seen to clearly outweigh the risks.

And while Swedish infection rates and hospitalizations are on the rise, Norway is currently seeing a decline in new COVID-19 cases. "Sweden is in a demanding situation with regards to infections and has also given significant support to Norway in our work to secure access to vaccines," Hoeie said.

European Union outside Norway's participation in the EU's vaccination purchase program, signed last year, was organized in collaboration with Sweden. Of the total, 200,000 doses will go to Sweden and the remaining 16,000 to Iceland, which has a much smaller population. The relevant doses are set to expire in June and July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Hospital gutted in fire moves HC against revocation of OC

A hospital located in Mumbais Bhandup, where 11 patients lost their lives last month following a fire, on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the city civic bodys order revoking its provisional occupation certificate.Sunri...

China's Xi says China will phase down coal consumption over 2026-2030

China will start to phase down coal consumption over the 2026-2030 period as part of its efforts to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping told the Climate Leaders Summit on Thursday.China is aiming to bring i...

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, says cost of vaccines should be uniform for Centre, states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the COVID-19 vacci...

As climate-responsible country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development: PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit.

As climate-responsible country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021