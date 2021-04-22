Uttarakhand chief secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has been infected with the novel coronavirus infection for the last 10 days, his doctors said on Thursday.

Keeping this in view, the official has advised all employees who came into contact with him during the period to undergo COVID-19 test, his personal assistant M L Uniyal said.

