Left Menu

31 COVID patients flee Tripura care centre

At least 31 COVID-19 patients, who were being treated in a temporary care centre here, have escaped from the facility, following which the Tripura Police launched a massive search operation, an official said on Thursday.All the coronavirus-positive patients, who fled the COVID care centre at Panchayat Raj Training Institute PRTI in Arundhatinagar area on Wednesday night, are residents of other states, Sadar Subdivisional Police Officer Anirban Das said.We have informed all the police stations about the incident and alerted the railway authorities since they have come here from other states.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:40 IST
31 COVID patients flee Tripura care centre

At least 31 COVID-19 patients, who were being treated in a temporary care centre here, have escaped from the facility, following which the Tripura Police launched a massive search operation, an official said on Thursday.

All the coronavirus-positive patients, who fled the COVID care centre at Panchayat Raj Training Institute (PRTI) in Arundhatinagar area on Wednesday night, are residents of other states, Sadar Subdivisional Police Officer Anirban Das said.

''We have informed all the police stations about the incident and alerted the railway authorities since they have come here from other states. We have initiated a search operation to trace them,'' he said.

All of them have come here for a physical test for recruitment to two India Reserve (IR) battalions and tested positive for COVID-19, the officer said.

He also said security arrangements were in place at the main gate of the centre, but the COVID patients escaped from the backside of the facility by climbing the boundary wall.

West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav said the facility has 65 beds, and there were 56 COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has made it mandatory for people coming to the northeastern state to carry a COVID-19 negative report from April 24, otherwise, they have to undergo a rapid antigen test.

''All the passengers entering the state have to produce a COVID negative report or undergo a compulsory test. This measure was taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus,'' Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Director Dr Radha Debabarma said.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,262 on Thursday as 76 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said.

The northeastern state now has 524 active cases, while 33,242 people have recovered from the disease and 391 died.

PTI JOY BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 elevates consumers' focus on sustainability: IBM Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected consumers views on environmental sustainability and they are willing to pay more for a sustainable future, according to a new report by IBM that highlights consumer perspectives on sustainability.According...

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines 'do not appear to pose serious risk' during pregnancy: Study

The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines by PfizerBioNTech and Moderna do not appear to pose any serious risk during pregnancy, according to new data published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. CNN reported that pregnant women with COVID-...

IPL's 'Cluster Caravan' format can be used for T20 WC in India, hints ICC's head of bio-safety

The twin city Cluster Caravan format being used by the BCCI in the ongoing IPL could be the template for the ICC during the T20 World Cup the country is hosting in October-November, feels the global governing bodys bio-safety head Dave Musk...

IMF chief urges G20 to adopt carbon price floor to reach climate goals

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the Group of 20 major economies to adopt an international carbon price floor to help reach agreement on carbon pricing, which she said was essential to combating climate change.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021