Navalny ally urges jailed Kremlin critic to end his hunger strike

A medical trade union leader and ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday she and her group were asking the jailed opposition politician to call off his hunger strike.

"To continue it would be dangerous for his life and health," Anastasia Vasilyeva told Reuters. "We very much hope Alexei will end the hunger strike tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)