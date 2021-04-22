Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:47 IST
Guj: Remdesivir shortage only due to misuse, hoarding, say doctors' organisations

Misuse, overuse and hoarding are leading to shortages of the drug Remdesivir and ''in reality there is no shortage'', prominent medical professionals' organisations in Gujarat said on Thursday.

There were no studies to prove that Remdesivir ''clears viral load or reduces the death rate in COVID-19 patients'', they said in a release here.

Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19, is in high demand and shortages are being reported from across the country.

The Gujarat State Branch of the Indian Medical Association, Ahmedabad Medical Association and Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association issued an appeal on Thursday.

''Remdesivir is not recommended for patients with mild to moderate symptoms without supplemental oxygen requirement.

It should be used when oxygen saturation in the body goes below 94 per cent on room air or the patient becomes breathless and gets tired after mild activity,'' the release said.

People should not take the drug without the advice of an expert doctor, it said.

''So in reality, there is no shortage. This shortage is due to misuse, overuse and hoarding of this drug. Do not use it without proper advice from your doctor,'' said the release.

Notably, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi also told reporters on Thursday that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had announced that there was no evidence that Remdesivir is an effective drug against coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

