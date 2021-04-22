SAIL to increase ventilator at hospital at RSP

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed SAIL to urgently increase the number of ventilators to 100 at its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) super specialty hospital in Odisha. O On April 15, state-run steel maker SAIL had announced its super specialty hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been approved as a Covid Care hospital. In a Tweet, SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant said ''As instructed by HSM @dpradhanbjp, an urgent procurement process initiated to double ventilator numbers to at least 100 for the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients at SSH of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant. SAIL family stands with the nation during the #COVID-19 pandemic.'' PTI ABI MR

