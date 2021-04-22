SAIL to increase ventilator at hospital at RSP
O On April 15, state-run steel maker SAIL had announced its super specialty hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant RSP has been approved as a Covid Care hospital. SAIL family stands with the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI ABI MRPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:48 IST
Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed SAIL to urgently increase the number of ventilators to 100 at its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) super specialty hospital in Odisha. O On April 15, state-run steel maker SAIL had announced its super specialty hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been approved as a Covid Care hospital. In a Tweet, SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant said ''As instructed by HSM @dpradhanbjp, an urgent procurement process initiated to double ventilator numbers to at least 100 for the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients at SSH of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant. SAIL family stands with the nation during the #COVID-19 pandemic.'' PTI ABI MR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics
Chinese military says it tracked U.S. warship sailing through Taiwan Strait
Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics
Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics
Vishnu Saravanan becomes 2nd Indian sailor to qualify for Tokyo Olympics