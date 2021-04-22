Over 13.5 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The total number of vaccinations against COVID-19 has crossed 13.5 crore in the country with more than 30 lakh vaccine doses administered on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 13,53,46,729, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

The beneficiaries include 92,41,384 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 59,03,368 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,17,27,708 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 60,73,622 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,55,10,426 and 18,91,160 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have taken the first and the second dose respectively, while 4,85,01,906 and 64,97,155 people aged above 60 have been administered the first and the second dose.

A total of 30,16,085 vaccine doses were given on Thursday (till 8 pm), the 97th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The beneficiaries included 18,33,828 who were vaccinated for the first dose and 11,82,257 who received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those above 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The vaccination of all citizens aged above 45 started from April 1.

On Monday, the government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

