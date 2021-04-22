After HC flak, Nagpur district gets 7,010 Remdesivir vials

A day after a hearing in the Bombay High Court on the Remdesivir shortage issue, the Nagpur district administration on Thursday received 7,010 vials of the COVID-19 drug and allotted them to hospitals, an official said.

On Wednesday, during a marathon hearing in the Nagpur bench of the HC, the district administration had said they will be receiving 6,572 Remdesivir vials within two days.

However, the official from the collectorate confirmed the administration receiving 7,010 vials of the COVID-19 drug from half-a-dozen pharma companies and their allotment to hospitals in the district, which has been badly affected by the infection.

However, the district collectorate dashboard on Remdesivir allotment stated that 5,899 vials were received by authorities and allocated to private, government, Railway and civic-run hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On Thursday, Nagpur district registered 110 COVID-19 deaths and 7,344 new cases of the infection.

On Wednesday, the HC slammed the Maharashtra government for its ''extremely callous'' behaviour towards the issue of procuring and allocating Remdesivir injections and said the authorities are shirking their responsibilities.

A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and S M Modak was irked that its April 19 order, directing the state government to supply 10,000 Remdesivir vials to Nagpur on that very day, was not complied with completely.

The court was later informed that between April 19 and April 21, as many as 5,245 vials of Remdesivir had been distributed in Nagpur, and around 6,000 more vials will be allotted by Thursday.

