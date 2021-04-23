Left Menu

J&J vaccine 'pause' latest messaging challenge for officials

Its less painful if you address it early on, said Dr. Wilbur Chen, a member of the governments advisory committee on vaccines, which is expected to meet on Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the JJ vaccine.Whether the pause seriously undermines public confidence in the JJ shot or the other vaccines remains to be seen.Even before the coronavirus surfaced, training guides by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the difficulty of communicating in a public health crisis, when fear and uncertainty are running high.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:09 IST
J&J vaccine 'pause' latest messaging challenge for officials
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Confronted with rare cases of blood clots potentially linked to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials faced a delicate task: how to suspend distribution of the shots without setting off alarm about their safety.

It was the just the latest challenge in crisis messaging for officials since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. The behaviour of the new virus, the benefits of masks and the need for school and business closings have all been marked by public confusion, changing guidance and squabbling.

With the J&J shots, the recommended "pause" announced last week was a precautionary measure as government advisers investigated the unusual clots and alerted doctors about how to treat them. But the news was bound to inflame fears.

"It's going to be painful either way. It's less painful if you address it early on," said Dr. Wilbur Chen, a member of the government's advisory committee on vaccines, which is expected to meet on Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the J&J vaccine.

Whether the pause seriously undermines public confidence in the J&J shot — or the other vaccines — remains to be seen.

Even before the coronavirus surfaced, training guides by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the difficulty of communicating in a public health crisis, when fear and uncertainty are running high. Yet how leaders communicate can be key to winning public cooperation. Or undermining it.

By promptly notifying the public that they were investigating clots, officials were following a fundamental rule in the crisis playbook: transparency, even when the answers aren't yet clear.

"We want people to know what we know," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy explained at a media briefing soon after the announcement on the J&J vaccine.

Trying to appear confident when uncertain -- which leaders are often taught to do -- can backfire in a public health crisis, a CDC guide notes. In addition to building trust, being up front about the unknowns leaves room for officials to change their guidance as new information emerges.

"COVID is a new disease and we learn new things, and that is hard," said Alice Payne Merritt, an expert in public health communications at Johns Hopkins University. "What we knew in April 2020 is different than what we know in April 2021." Quickly stating what isn't yet known and why has another benefit: blunting the potential for misinformation to spread. Otherwise, people may start filling in the blanks themselves, the CDC guide says.

"Silence can be harmful," Payne Merritt agreed.

Still, leaders might be reluctant to acknowledge uncertainty, especially since people crave clear answers and reassurance in stressful and unfamiliar situations. Another problem: Anxiety can make it difficult for people to process new information, or as Payne Merritt put it, "Fear can override rational thinking. That's just human nature." With the J&J shots, for example, helping people understand the magnitude of any risk has been a challenge. So far, officials said there have been six cases of the unusual blood clots out of about 7 million J&J shots given in the U.S. People regularly take bigger risks just getting into a car.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, noted the difficulty of putting the odds of severe side effects in proper perspective for the public.

"They hear about a risk, and they don't know what it is relative to other things that they do," he said in an NBC interview.

Confusion and anger around public messaging haven't been limited to the J&J shots. In September, President Donald Trump came under fire when it was revealed he sought to " play it down " to avoid a panic about the virus. Last April, U.S. officials sparked criticism when they advised people to wear face coverings, after earlier saying masks weren't needed and should be reserved for health workers.

And for months, officials have been trying to ease worries about the COVID-19 vaccines overall, in part by enlisting local leaders. In the early days of the rollout, rare cases of severe allergic reactions fueled worries about the vaccines. Chen, the government adviser, said officials built trust by addressing the problem head-on. Now, he said, people have moved past it.

"Can you imagine if we had basically tried to cover it up, tried to minimize it?" said Chen, a vaccine expert at the University of Maryland, adding that U.S. vaccination rates probably wouldn't be where they are today.

As of this week, more than half of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients recommending the EUAoff-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the ons...

Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shif...

U.S. moves to withdraw Trump rule barring California vehicle emissions regulations

The Biden administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump administration rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or set zero emission vehicle mandates.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administ...

Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021