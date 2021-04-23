Mexico reports 3,708 new COVID-19 cases, 498 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 3,708 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 498 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,319,519 infections and 214,095 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

